Obituary | Frank C. Morley

Frank C. Morley was born in Marfa, Texas, on June 24, 1928, and died in Kingman, Arizona, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 89.

Frank and his family relocated to Kingman, and he worked at Mineral Park from 1968 until his retirement.

Frank was married to Lisa, his high school sweetheart, for 70 years. Frank loved boating, fishing, crafts, and his family.

Frank is survived by his wife, Lisa; four sons, Carl, Richard, Tommy, and Greg; his daughter, Loxie; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Family will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, 1701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

Please send flowers to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.