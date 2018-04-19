Obituary | Ronald C. Hunter

Long-time Kingman resident Ronald C. Hunter passed away due to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in the early hours of March 11 surrounded by three generations of his family.

Ron arrived in Kingman in 1964 and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Donna “Penny” Nash. Ron loved Kingman and cherished the many friends he made over the years (you know who you are). The jobs he worked while raising his two boys over the subsequent 50 years are almost too numerous to list – business owner, car salesman, heavy equipment operator, machinist, entrepreneur, home builder, manager, scaffold builder, surveyor – just to name a few.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Penny; their two sons, Chuck Hunter (Ali) of Kingman, and Ryan Hunter (Edward) of San Diego, California; six grandchildren, Nathan, Derrick, Ryler (Korin), Brooke, Luke, and Paityn; and one freshly minted great-grandson, Kastiel, aka Kas.

Ron’s family would also like to thank the staff and medical professionals at Kingman Regional Medical Center Hospice and the Prescott VA Hospital for all their support and kindness. You were invaluable over the last year. We can’t thank you enough.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. May 5 at the Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 Emerson Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401, with a reception following the service. We invite his friends and family to attend.