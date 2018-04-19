Ron Foggin officially new city manager

KINGMAN – After an in-depth process that entailed candidate visits to Kingman and Council visits to candidate “hometowns,” Ron Foggin was officially hired on as the new city manager for the City of Kingman at Tuesday’s Council meeting.

“I think we all look forward to welcoming Ronald Foggin and family to our community,” said Mayor Monica Gates.

Foggin’s employment agreement includes an annual salary of about $148,000.

“This is the most rigorous hiring process that I’ve personally been involved in,” said Councilman Travis Lingenfelter. “It was very time consuming, very thorough, and I think that we made the right choice.”

Foggin will start his new job May 16. Foggin will come to Kingman prior to that date to work with Jim Bacon, interim city manager, on the transition.

“I’m looking forward to helping him with the transition, and I know that he’s looking forward to being a part of the Kingman community,” Bacon said.