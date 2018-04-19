‘Steel Magnolias’ to steal the night at KHS

Truvy, who owns a hair salon, has a group of friends that comes by to have their hair or nails done. This salon can normally be found in Louisiana, but for three nights it will be onstage at Kingman High School during the production “Steel Magnolias.”

Clariee (Kristen Skeens), M’Lynn (Terra Strong), Shelby (Abbie Christensen), Ouiser (Willow Wright) and Annelle (Heather Griego) are the five friends who have formed bond that will see them get through even the toughest of times.

Students took a little over two months to prepare for opening night, everything from costumes, to the set. The green walls are spattered with swatches of pink and purple paint. A reception desk crouches near the brown door where clientele stroll past. The action takes place on two black salon chairs where ladies perch to” get all dolled up.” There’s also a couch, just in case people want to come gossip, even if they don’t want their nails done.

“For the majority of the students this is their first play,” said Mark Mullins, theater teacher at KHS.

For it being the first play many of the actresses have participated in, they still manage to bring the personality of each character. The majority of the cast are sophomores.

Working with an all-girl cast, Jefferson Black, the assistant (student) director, had an adventure working with his peers.



“Not the easiest thing I had to do,” Black said.

Black helped the actresses remember their lines and was patient the entire time as the girls practiced for the big show.

Kristen Skeens, a junior, said the costume choices where brought from their own closets.

During the production, the audience may hear gun shots, a telephone ringing and some Christmas music.

“I’m in charge of the sound effects, microphones, and music,” Jazz Greenlead said.

A big part of the show is the set, which has different aspects. There’s the salon and a living room that is set up, but it’s the details that bring the set to life.

“We wanted for it to take place in the ‘90s,” Mullins said.

The set does give the audience that ‘90s feel with the different colors and props such as the phone or computer.

The audience will enjoy the young ladies expressing their inner southern belle. Christensen’s sassiness and expressiveness allows for the audience to understand her, and Heather Griego does a terrific job in presenting the shyness of her character.

It’s a show that will have laughing one minute and crying the next.

The play consists of two acts with a 15 intermission. “Steel Magnolias” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday- Saturday in the KHS auditorium. General admission for the show is $5.