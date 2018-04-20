10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 20, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - AFTER STRIKES, US IN HOLDING PATTERN
The drama of U.S. and allied missiles strikes on Syria obscures the fact that the U.S.-led campaign to eliminate the Islamic State group from Syria has stalled.
2 - WHY NO CHARGES ARE PLANNED IN PRINCE'S DEATH
The pop star was taking a common painkiller but instead ingested a counterfeit pill that he probably did not know contained fentanyl, a Minnesota prosecutor says. Nor is it clear where he got the drug.
3 - RUDY GIULIANI SIGNING ON TO HELP TRUMP
The former New York City joins the legal team defending the president in the Russia probe.
4 - HOW POWER IS SHIFTING IN HAVANA
Raul Castro hands over Cuba's presidency to a hand-picked 57-year-old successor who is expected to hold office until 2031.
5 - PROGRESS SEEN IN OPIOID FIGHT
The number of prescriptions for opioid painkillers filled in the U.S. fell dramatically last year, showing their biggest drop in 25 years.
6 - WHO'S WORKING TO STOP 'RETAIL RACISM'
Two black men whose arrest at a Starbucks in Philadelphia set off a furor over racial profiling say they are pushing for changes to make sure no one else endures what they did.
7 - 'WE WILL CROSS THE BORDER'
Organizers of mass marches on Gaza's boundary with Israel move protest tent camps closer to the border fence, heightening the risk of more bloodshed.
8 - WELLS FARGO FACING RECORD FINE
Federal regulators reportedly plan to penalize the bank as much as $1 billion for abuses tied to its auto lending and mortgage businesses.
9 - WHAT'S A FIRST FOR THE SENATE
Sen. Tammy Duckworth and daughter Maile make history when the Illinois Democrat brings the 10-day-old baby onto the Senate floor under new rules that permit it.
10 - LANCE ARMSTRONG AGREES TO PAY GOVERNMENT $5M
The former cyclist, whose sponsors included the U.S. Postal Service, reaches a settlement in a lawsuit that could have sought as much as $100 million in damages.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK