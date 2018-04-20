Chillin’ on Beale Street kicks off another summer of car fun

KINGMAN – Grab those lawn chairs, the wife and kids, the keys to the hot rod sitting in the driveway and head down to Beale Street to chill with friends and family.

The 2018 kick-off celebration for Chillin’ on Beale Street is from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, on Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets.

Gene Kirkham, co-owner of the organization, took over after the previous owner passed away. This will be his second full season as co-owner. His partner in the Chillin’ on Beale Street is Ken Conway, president of the Route 66 Cruiser’s.

“The biggest thing is to get people to Beale Street to enjoy downtown,” Kirkham said.

The theme for the event is race car night with local race cars and classics parked downtown.

“Car owners can win a trophy for best car or for best race car,” Kirkham said.



Winners will be chosen by Floyd and Company Real Pit BBQ and Savon Bath Treats, which are the sponsors for this month’s event.

Attendees can participate in a free raffle by wearing a Floyd and Company T-shirt or hat, showing a receipts from either Freedom Apparel and Printing, or Savon Bath Treats.

Chillin’ on Beale Street is a recurring event that happens every third Saturday starting Saturday through September.