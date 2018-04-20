Learn how to help during an overdose with Sonoran Prevention Works training Saturday

KINGMAN – Responding to the opioid crisis outbreak has claimed many lives across the nation, Arizona, Mohave County, and even locally, Sonoran Prevention Works is hosting a training from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Mohave County Library- Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St.



The class is free and open to the public. Family, friends, people who use opioids, health professionals and anyone who is interested is welcome to attend the class.

Turiya Coll, a spokesperson for SPW said that Mohave County is one of the top counties in the country that is at risk for an HIV or Hepatitis C outbreak.

“(It’s) one of the places for high risk because of the lack of resources,” Coll said.



SPW is also one of the largest distribution networks for free naloxone (Narcan), a medication used to reduce an opioid overdose.

During the class participants will learn about how to recognize and respond to overdoses, they will be given naloxone, learn how to administer the medication, and learn how to obtain it from their pharmacy.

The organization is a nonprofit that provides the people of Arizona information about how to reduce the risk of contracting HIV, Hepatitis C or overdoses.

For more information, contact Turiya Coll at 602-435-4233.