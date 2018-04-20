Obituary | Gordon B. Unwin

Gordon B. Unwin was born in Tiger, Colorado, in 1929, and passed away in Kingman, Arizona April 11, 2018.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Lorry; his sons, Tom (Lindi), Michael (Donna), and Gabe (Melani); daughter Deb (Ron); grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind their “sons of the heart” in India and Lebanon.

Gordon led a robust and full life as a past Master of his Masonic Lodge in Muskegon, Michigan, a successful licensed general contractor, PADI SCUBA instructor, associate faculty at MCC, and an exceptionally talented artist whose work sold internationally.

Gordon’s touch is visible throughout Chloride. From the schoolhouse he constructed in Cyanide Springs in the center of town to the beautiful home he built for Mountain Nancy, and the one-of-a-kind tables that fill the Yesterdays Restaurant dining room. The unique and now landmark retirement home made of straw bales that he built for himself and Lorry is the most photographed private residence in Chloride.

Gordon Unwin was an all-around-good-guy who had a zest for life and loved traveling the world. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him and dearly missed by all who loved him.