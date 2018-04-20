Prep Tennis: Vols look to continue success at state

KINGMAN – Not many would have expected the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team to be where it is today. In just their fourth year as a program, the Vols accomplished something that had never been done – finish undefeated in their section.

“I only had four returning members, but they were hungry for wins,” said Lee Williams head coach Adam Cvetich. “It really speaks worlds of how hard they work, and how they come to practice with questions. They’re not just showing up to go through the motions – they want to get better. It makes my job easy.”

With a perfect 6-0 mark in Section III, the Vols clinched an automatic bid to the Division II State Tournament. Lee Williams earned the No. 16 seed and will travel Wednesday to No. 1 Catalina Foothills.

But Lee Williams has other important business to take care of before that as three Vols will compete at the Division II Individual State Tournament today at Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center.

Kade Juelfs, who went undefeated in singles play this season, opens state competition against Cactus Shadow’s Colin McConnon – this season’s No. 1-ranked singles player and last year’s doubles champion.

“He’ll have a lot more experience, but I’m looking to get the win,” Juelfs said. “It’ll be about mental toughness.”

While Juelfs no doubt has a difficult first-round opponent, his coach believes that he has what it takes for the upset win.

“Kade continually impresses me with his shots,” Cvetich said. “Sometimes showing me quality that I’ve never seen before.”

In doubles play, the Vols will send the duo of Jordon Freeman and Logan Rosenbach to battle Yuma’s Nathaniel Lerma and Alvaro Martin Picardo. Worth noting, however, is the fact the two haven’t played a doubles match together this season.

“We’re slowly but surely getting used to each other’s play,” Freeman said. “We’re working on communication because that’s going to be key. Also focusing on what I can do to make him a better player and what he can do to improve my game as well.”

It’ll be Freeman’s second trip to state, while Rosenbach will be making his debut and he’ll look to his teammate for advice. With that said, Cvetich knows both are talented players.

“Jordon comes to practice every day analyzing his stroke, looking to perfect a technique or learn something new,” Cvetich said. “He’s so analytical he can pick up new concepts and add them to his game almost instantly. Logan is a great all-around player – good at the net, solid serve and good ground strokes. It’s great having him as a freshman, getting to build off of his skill set, and just watching him grow as a tennis player.”