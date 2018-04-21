Ancient Iron takes 2nd in Laughlin

The Ancient Iron team took second April 6-8 at the North American Championship in Laughlin, Nevada. John Lopez (209), Jerry Homer Sr. (242.5) and Charley Jones (303) all took first and set world records in the bench. Jones tied his own world record. Jerry Homer Jr. also took first in the bench at 347. For the House of Gainz, Frankie Davis took first in the bench (270), squats (330.9) and dead lift (451), while Derek Baxter was first in the bench (240) and the dead lift (240). Kingman Crossfit’s Mona Latimer set world records in the bench (99), dead lift (204) and squats (122). Kimberly Soles also set world records in the bench (82.5), dead lift (220) and squat (137.5). Chris Simmons rounded out the performers with a 270 in the clean and jerk.