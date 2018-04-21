Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers crush Parker on the road

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team picked up its sixth straight 2A West Region win Friday in a 15-0 blowout of No. 24-ranked Parker in five innings due to the run rule.

Jillian Winters led the eighth-ranked Lady Tigers with five RBIs and a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon at the plate.

Shaunti Short drove in three runs, while Cassidy Hobbs and Gabi Lobue each tallied two hits.

Academy’s Maryssa Edwards threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work.

The Lady Tigers bounced back from a 9-3 loss Thursday to No. 1-ranked River Valley of the 3A West Region. Up next for Academy (11-6, 8-1) is its regular season finale and a rematch with the Lady Broncs (4-14, 4-5) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Kingman 6, Wickenburg 2

At KHS, the Kingman High School softball team easily took care of the No. 22-ranked Lady Wranglers (6-8, 3-6 3A West Region) Friday afternoon in a 6-2 victory.

The No. 26-ranked Lady Bulldogs (8-9, 6-3) conclude the regular season Monday when they welcome No. 1-ranked River Valley (16-0, 9-0) to town for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

Baseball

Kingman 9, Wickenburg 4

At KHS, the Kingman High School baseball team found its bats Friday afternoon in a 9-4 win over the No. 28-ranked Wranglers (5-11, 2-7 3A West Region).

The trio of Dante Bravo, TJ Harviston and David Lopez led the Bulldogs with three hits apiece, while Luke Ness drove in a team-high four runs.

Kingman’s Rilee Araya picked up the win after striking out seven with no walks in six innings of work.

The No. 25-ranked Bulldogs (7-9, 4-5) are back in action at 3:45 p.m. Monday at home against 31st-ranked River Valley (3-13, 1-8).

Parker 10, Kingman Academy 9

At Parker, the Kingman Academy High School baseball team yielded five runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 10-9 setback to the No. 24-ranked Broncs

Donny Tatham led the Tigers with three hits and three RBIs, while Wyatt Hall drove in two runs.



No. 14-ranked Academy (12-6, 8-1) hosts Parker (12-5, 9-0 2A West) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.