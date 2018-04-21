State Roundup: Lady Vols trio advances at state

KINGMAN – The trio of Lee Williams High School girls tennis players knew they would have their work cut out for them in the Division II Individual State Tournament.

That didn’t stop the Lady Vols from putting on a show as Paige Cody along with the duo of Arden Arden Schickner and Gaby Villar advanced to the third round with two wins Friday at the Phoenix Tennis Center.

“It’s so exciting,” said Lee Williams head coach Haylee Tetrault. “You want the best for your girls – you work hard all year long, show up to every practice, and you try to get better. Our goal is to make it to the next round and then make it to the next round. We’re here and we’re living it. We’re really excited.”

Cody is making her first appearance at state, but she showed signs of an aged veteran with a 6-4, 6-2 win in round one over Dysart’s Ana Arredondo.

“Paige went out there with nothing to lose,” Tetrault said. “It’s her first time at state as a sophomore – a player that has played for two years. She just went out ready to gain some experience and came out with a win. It was really exciting.”

Cody followed it up with another victory in round two – dispatching Agua Fria’s Jennifer Lopez by scores of 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.

“As a sophomore, she wants to learn,” Tetrault said. “She’s excited and there’s nothing more you can ask for in a player that is willing to learn.”

In doubles, Schickner and Villar opened play with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in their first action together on the court.

“Arden and Gaby played really well in the first round,” Tetrault said. “They were on the end courts – kind of center stage where everyone was watching. It was a really good match and we’re glad at the outcome.”

The duo made sure they weren’t send home with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Williams Fields’ Mary Ayna Regorgo and Halli Labanok.

“The other team made a run for them in the second set, but they didn’t let it get to them,” Tetrault said. “They came out with a win and it was really exciting.”

Unfortunately, the Lady Vols’ run ended in the third round Saturday.

Division II Boys

At Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center, the Lee Williams duo of Jordon Freeman and Logan Rosenbach didn’t show any signs of unfamiliarity Friday with two wins in

doubles play. That’s even more impressive considering they had yet to play a doubles match together until Friday.

“They’re both good players that work really hard,” said Vols head coach Adam Cvetich. “They were clicking and they were playing really well together. It was a nice thing to watch.”

Freeman and Rosenbach started off the day by taking down Yuma’s Nathaniel Lerma and Alvaro Martin Picardo by scores of 6-1, 6-4.

Then in the second round, the duo defeated Casa Grande’s Damon Chavez and Anthony De La Cruz, 6-0, 6-1, to advance to the third round.

In singles play, Lee Williams’ Kade Juelfs couldn’t make it to the second round after dropping a 6-0, 6-2 loss to No. 1-ranked Colin McCannon of Cactus Shadows.

“That kid (Colin McCannon) has been playing tennis for nine years and he’s a sophomore,” said Vols head coach Adam Cvetich. “There was definitely some good rallies, but ultimately that kid was so much more prepared.”

While Juelfs’ perfect record in singles play comes to an end, the experience should prove worthwhile.

“It kind of stinks that he got such a tough draw in the first round,” Cvetich said. “But at the same point in time it’s kind of good because he said – ‘Now I know where I need to be at for next year.’ It kind of made him want to get better.”