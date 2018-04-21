Two dead in boating accident on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls Saturday afternoon of a boat crash in the South Basin of Lake Havasu, near the Contact Point Water Safety Center.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a large boat that was traveling at high speeds had crashed and sank. Several good Samaritan boats were on scene, and had pulled two males and one female out of the water. CPR was being administered to the two males.

MCSO Division of Boating Safety Personnel boarded the good Samaritan boats and took over resuscitation efforts. Deputies transported each of them to the Contact Point Water Safety Center. The occupants were all transported to the Havasu Regional Medical Center where the two males were pronounced deceased, and the female was listed in extremely critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Brad Kloepfer, 57, from Lake Havasu City, who was operating the watercraft, and Paul Selberg, 69, of Lake Havasu City, who was a passenger. The female passenger was identified as Connie Davis Kloepfer, 58, of Lake Havasu City.

Initial investigations showed that all the occupants were wearing life jackets and the operator was wearing his safety kill switch. High speeds were a contributing factor in this crash.

The case is still under investigation.

– Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office