ADOT’s ‘Safety Message Contest’ winners announced

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced its Safety Message Contest winners.

Drum roll please.

The first place winner of the Safety Message contest is “Buckle up, buttercup” which appeared on multiple contest entries. Four of the entries included contact information from Tasha Anderson of Youngtown, Susan Henry of Glendale, Dianna Schoening of Peoria, and Lily Hutt of Cave Creek.

Tied for second was, “Road rage gives you wrinkles” submitted by Christina Healy of Prescott Valley, and “Camping in the left lane attracts bears,” submitted by Sterling Gavette of Phoenix.

“It was very heartening to see so many people engaging with safe-driving messages during the contest,” said John Halikowski, ADOT director.

Winners have been invited to ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center where they will have the opportunity to type their messages into the system and see them displayed on the overhead message boards.

– Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation