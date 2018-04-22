Educators to walk out Thursday if education funding requirements aren’t met

KINGMAN – In light of the education crisis going on around the state of Arizona, educators around the state will walk out of their classrooms and schools until education is appropriately funded.

At Kingman Unified School District, 66 percent of teachers in the district voted in favor of a walk out. KUSD board members are supporting its educators and voted 4-0 in favor of the Red for Ed movement.

“Educators, counselors, and even custodians were given the opportunity to vote,” said Brent Potter, a counselor at the Positive Alternative Campus.

Parents have shared their support and frustration about their childrens’ teachers walking out.

Amy Dixon, parent of a first-grader at Manzanita Elementary School, says her daughter loves school.

“How can I explain to my child that their teacher may not be in school Thursday?” Dixon said.

Dixon also said that teachers are in the field to make a difference and can’t make a difference if they are not in the classroom.

Amber Dawn, whose child attends Hualapai Elementary, said she is in support of the walk out and will have to make day care arrangements.

“They work so hard and put so much effort into getting through to their students,” Dawn said. “The extra day care expense is worth a good cause.”

State wide organizations who advocate for better education such as Save our Schools Arizona and Expect More Arizona are in support of the walk out.

In a media release statement, SOSAZ said they stand with its public schools, educators, students, families and communities.

“Save our Schools Arizona will continue to fight for public education because in order to have a strong state, we need strong schools,” the press release read.

Christine Thompson, CEO of Expect More Arizona, said in a media statement that the organization shares the frustration of the state’s investments in education over the last decade and have not shown the adequate support for Arizona’s public education system.

“We are saddened that our teachers feel so disrespected and unsupported that they have chosen to walk out,” Thompson said in the press release.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas pleads for teachers to not walk out of their classrooms if their salary demands are not met.

“I’m calling on the communities, businesses and faith-based organizations near the schools that decide to close to please make contingencies on behalf of the students that do not have anywhere else to go, especially the children of single parents,” Douglas said in a press release.

For parents working a full-time job and that don’t have family in town or someone to look after their child have some additional resources they can go to for help.

Local organizations such as Parks and Recreation and All Starz Academy of Gymnastics and Dance will be offering accommodations for parents in need of child care.

All Starz Academy is offering a day camp 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 2634 Airway Ave. They will have a waterslide, games, obstacle courses, crafts, and snacks. Bringing a lunch and water bottle is encouraged.

To attend the day camp there is a cost of $25 for nonmembers, $18 for All Starz members and $5 for the siblings of the members. To register, visit www.allstarzacademy.com or call 928-757-1800.

All Starz also plans to offer additional day camps if the walk out is extended.

Parks and Recreation is hosting a program at Palo Christi School gym with a minimal fee of $10 per day and for more information, call 928-757-7919.