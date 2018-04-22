Event Calendar | April 22, 2018

    • TODAY

    Home & Garden Business Expo

    10 a.m. Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., demonstrations, advice, carnival, more, 928-753-2636.

    Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

    2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, “Leonard Interior Family Band,” free, 928-715-0288.

    Chillin’ on the Trail Monolith 2018

    8 a.m., Monolith Gardens, guided ride for all levels,www.facebook.com/badgerhillclimb/

    KUPA lecture

    5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. Potluck dinner to follow.

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Mohave Community Orchestra practice

    7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

    Bingo

    11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

    6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    Adult craft night

    6 -8 p.m. Mohave County Library, 3269 N Burbank St.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    THURSDAY

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-noon, Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle/Drive-In

    6 p.m. At Southside Park 1001 Buchanon Ave. 928-757-7919.

    Chris Commisso

    7 - 8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. Free to the public.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    Manzanita Golf Tournament fundraiser

    8 a.m. To be played at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. 928-753-6197.

    Daddy Daughter Dance

    6 - 9 p.m. at the Central Commercial Building 112 N. 4th St. 928-757-1174.

    Krazy 8 Race 2018

    8 a.m. at Kids Little Smiles 2202 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-718-7645.

    Kingman Junior Rodeo

    9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357

    Kingman Kut-Ups Jubilee Square Dance

    7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222.

    Family Outdoor Campout

    4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. 928-692-3109.

    SUNDAY, April 29

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

