Event Calendar | April 22, 2018

TODAY

Home & Garden Business Expo

10 a.m. Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., demonstrations, advice, carnival, more, 928-753-2636.

Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, “Leonard Interior Family Band,” free, 928-715-0288.

Chillin’ on the Trail Monolith 2018

8 a.m., Monolith Gardens, guided ride for all levels,www.facebook.com/badgerhillclimb/

KUPA lecture

5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2101 Harrison St. Potluck dinner to follow.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Adult craft night

6 -8 p.m. Mohave County Library, 3269 N Burbank St.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Bingo

10 a.m.-noon, Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle/Drive-In

6 p.m. At Southside Park 1001 Buchanon Ave. 928-757-7919.

Chris Commisso

7 - 8 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. Free to the public.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Manzanita Golf Tournament fundraiser

8 a.m. To be played at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. 928-753-6197.

Daddy Daughter Dance

6 - 9 p.m. at the Central Commercial Building 112 N. 4th St. 928-757-1174.

Krazy 8 Race 2018

8 a.m. at Kids Little Smiles 2202 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-718-7645.

Kingman Junior Rodeo

9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357

Kingman Kut-Ups Jubilee Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-757-5222.

Family Outdoor Campout

4 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. 928-692-3109.

SUNDAY, April 29

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.