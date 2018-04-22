I-40 accident leaves one dead

KINGMAN – A fatal accident between a semi and a pickup truck occurred on Interstate 40 near mile marker 62 at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Pinion Pine firefighters received an alert for the incident and arrived to the scene to find a black pickup truck and a brown semi-trailer severely tangled up.

Paramedics determined that the single-occupant of the pickup truck was deceased and took some time to extricate the person from the pickup truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and refused to receive medical care on scene. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours and one lane was closed.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

--Information provided by Pinon Pine Fire District.