Letter | A place to visit, not a place to live

Out of curiosity, we decided to take a look, a real look, at the city of Kingman. What could be the attraction to have a permanent status on here?

After a few days of driving and "Checking things out," we were a bit surprised to find that the city of Kingman is not set up for permanent status. We found that there were plenty of fast food and restraunts, plenty of shops to spend your money and big name car dealerships, along with small ones, all designed to compete for your money. There were plenty of motels and hotels, too with new construction being condos, hotels and apartments. All designed for the tourist trade and tempoary housing.

Nothing for permanant residence. Oh, there were houses, but not too many. These houses had yards so small and so close to your neighbors that you could have a conversation with your neighbors from inside your house!

We found nothing that said "Hey, this is a great city to raise a family," no family geared activities except an occasional sign for baseball sign-ups or soccer. Nothing advertising how great our schools and teachers are, no activities to bring the community together as one. Nothing saying what a great Retirement Community Kingman could be.

What happened? How could a city as great as Kingman become a tourist trap? Those of us who are blessed to own a piece of this city are looking to spend a lifetime here. How can we make Kingman a great place to live and raise a family instead of a place to visit?

This is the call of those who want the right kind of growth not just temporary housing in the city of Kingman. There's nothing wrong with jumping on the tourist trade, but there is something wrong when you only have tempoary housing and not a permanent solution for it.

Building little houses with little yards and raising taxes is not the answer either.

I love where we are but this got me to thinking about why we have a shortage of teachers and other growth. Kingman is not known as a family town, it lacks an identity, a soul. Maybe we should think about that.

Sally Morisset Golden Valley