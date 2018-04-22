Obituary | Albert R. Morphew

Albert Riley Morphew passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.



Albert was born to Albert Jayhugh and Rosa Lee Morphew July 31, 1933, in Langley, Arkansas, the youngest of seven children. In 1937, Albert moved to Kingman with his family and attended schools in Kingman and Chloride, including Mohave County Union High School.

Albert married Bobbie Jane Ward in 1952 and supported his family by working at various businesses including WMK Cement Company, Starr Block, and the Arizona Department of Transportation, where he retired after 20 years. Our dad enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling to bluegrass festivals.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Jane Morphew, and children Lynn Ray Morphew, David Morphew (Rebecca), Vonda Morphew, and Sherri Cullison (Ray), his grandchildren Aaron Williams (Veronica), Alison Morphew, Ray Cullison (Jennifer), Brad Morphew, Namantha Charlesworth (Richard), Eric Morphew (Melody), and Byron Cugler, and several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Jeanette Ray (Jimmi Morphew), March 30, 2018, and granddaughter Sarah Renee Cullison in 1999. He is also preceded in death by his parents and siblings Irene Thompson, Margie Smith, Eva Lee Dollarhide, Noel Morphew, Lois Levy, and Charlene Morphew.

Visitation will be Monday, April 23, 2018 at Sutton Funeral Home at 10 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountainview Cemetery.

Goodbye, Daddy, until we see you again. You’ll never be forgotten for your determination and strength, and for the love of our family.