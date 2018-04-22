Obituary | Virgil G. Morris

Virgil G. Morris was born July 10, 1920 at home on a farm in Sharon, Ohio. He went to heaven on the early morning of April 11, 2018, under the care of KRMC Hospice, with his niece, Emily Sorensen, by his side.

Son of the late Amoz and Bertha Morris, he was the youngest of six children. Virgil went to grade school at Gordon school, and graduated high school from Forest High School. Virgil joined the Army during WWII and served for six years. He married his High School sweetheart K. Marie Sorensen while in the Army. They had two children Suzanne (Bill) Snell and Timothy Morris. Virgil and his family moved from Ohio to Tucson, Arizona in the early 1950’s, then relocated to Kingman, Arizona in 1962 were he and his wife owned a managed Morris Title & Carpet Store until their retirement.

In addition to his parents, Virgil is preceded in death by his siblings, and spouses, Marie, Mary Ann, Edith and Estella.

Virgil is survived by his children and grandchildren; Cathy Larson, who has been a great comfort, and instrumental in final care and companionship, at his side, Karen Coble, Gregory Crum, Todd Morris, and Krista Fredericks, his niece; Emily Sorensen who has been with him throughout the past three years while he was living at White Cliffs Assisted Living, seven great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and some very special friends; Marj Snell, Wayne and Maddie West, Bob West, Martha Sorensen, as well as many friends at White Cliffs Assisted Living.

The Morris Family wishes to relay a special thank you to KRMC Hospice, Joan & Diana Hospice, Dr. Mahmood Khan, and all the wonderful staff at White Cliffs Assisted Living.

A dignified cremation is planned with memorial services at a later date.