Pastoral Association hosts ecumenism discussion, potluck

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified Pastoral Association will host Dr. Lowell Almen at 5 p.m. today to be speak on religious discussions and agreements with a variety of religions. Almen will be at Grace Lutheran Church (2101 Harrison Street). There will be a discussion time and a Potluck Dinner will follow immediately.

Almen’s focus of discussion will be on ecumenism, efforts by Christians of different Church traditions to develop closer relationships and better understandings. The term is also often used to refer to efforts toward the visible and organic unity of different Christian denominations in some form.

“The purpose is greater mutual understanding between churches,” Almen said. “What would work locally and nationally?”

Almen said a goal could be to share clergy or a sacrament of Holy Communion.

The KUPA discussion is open to the public, and Ray Christenson predicts it to be an hour and half discussion, including ample time for questions. Anyone can come listen or give input on ways for greater mutual understanding.

“If we sit at the table with goodwill … we can have wholesome outcomes for individuals, families, and the community,” Almen said.

Almen has had audiences with Pope John XXIII, Pope Benedict, The Patriarch of Istanbul and other religious groups. He has written the book, “World Religions and Christian Mission.” He also wrote, “Our Neighbors Faith.”