Rant & Raves | April 22, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

KAA industrial park contract management: KAA has a validly negotiated long-term contract with Kingman to manage the industrial park. Stop attacking KAA, and forcing expensive legal actions, and let KAA manage the airport and industrial park for the benefit of Kingman residents as contracted.

Burro Creek shooter gets 22 years: Pretty harsh sentence for some one defending their property rights. Murderers get less.

Kingman educators participate in state-wide walk-in movement: Thanks Kingman Daily Miner for your coverage of the RedForEd Walk Ins. Great article and pictures!

Miner Editorial | Arizona’s education system must improve, and that starts with teacher salaries: Really appreciated the editorial because of the timeline, research, data, and impact on our local schools. I’ve been sharing it on FB as a way to inform the public. Much applause for KDM’s statement of support in the editorial, too!

Has the war party hooked Trump: And where were you Mr Buchanan when president Bush invaded Iraq?

Death of the Department of Justice and FBI: What is the matter Ben? Are the Republicans so scared that Hillary might run for president again that you are still bringing her up in the news?

Mohave County’s homeless veterans receive aid: Just want to say the program does work and it is there to help those veterans who are in need of help. They have good case managers for veterans because I was once homeless, now I’m living hudvash housing.

Kingman educators participate in state-wide walk-in movement: So “Arizona Teachers United”, agree that their members are ‘teachers who were either underqualified or inexperienced’ and deserve a pay increase. Wow, if I were 1 of the 11,000 members I would ask are you talking about me?

Yocum is a drunk driver: Who does this guy know that’s pulling strings for him ? Drunk driving is driving drunk.

Requiring responsible gun ownership is not gun control: Sounds like Dave Pote thinks that the right to bear arms in this country should be a privilege, not a Constitutional Right that shall not be infringed. I don’t have three local friends willing to participate in my investigation.

Kingman and the Lone Eagle: Wow! Great article. It would be grand if Kingman made an effort to capitalize on this extraordinary bit of history.

Ducey signs abortion law: Republicans need to stay out of people’s personal lives and aim for that smaller government they claim to want. This bill will be reversed in court soon.

Not so hard to love: Loved the story about the animal sanctuary. We need more people with this kind of compassion, and less of those who want to hunt and kill them. Hope she continues to receive donations and help in her endeavor.

Ducey signs abortion law: Ducey’s questions on abortion seem to cross the line a bit. Do we want people to continue to give birth to unwanted babies, or make birth control easy and available to all those who are sexually active?

Kingman Educators: They want a 20 percent pay raise, be realistic. Duecy is saying 9 percent now, but you still want to strike? That would extend the school year. What happens to people with graduation plans? I thought teachers were all about the kids? Not true.

Abortion questions: Let me as a woman of the State of Arizona, and the United States of America, say: it is none of your business what I do and the choices I make. Period, end of story.

Thank you.

Lorri

Benson finishes Boston Marathon: Congrats on finishing the race through the rain with a time of 3:40.45.

Not so hard to love: Super item about the dogs living in group homes. Too many unwanted and unloved dogs and cats in our county. We can never do too much for our four legged friends.

Judge Moss rules in favor of Kingman: Since the latest ruling finds the city can remove KAA, I hope that Kingman finds proper management to support both the airport and the industrial park.

Tom Dobbins passing: It was my absolute pleasure to work with Tom at Stockmens Bank ! My condolences to the Dobbins family. Sincerely, Tom C.

Bank of America closing Stockton Hill location: Pretty sad that NO consideration was given to customers of the bank. No notification. We find out in the newspaper. I’ll be changing banks. I will not drive to BHC to have access to the services my account affords me.