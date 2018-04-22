Ryan Dooley addresses relation to Councilman David Wayt

KINGMAN – What may City Council and the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates have in common? After elections, Council could also be using Sister Sledge’s “We Are Family” as an anthem.

Ryan Dooley, deputy county attorney and City Council candidate, says he hopes the citizens of Kingman judge him based on his ideas and vision for the community, not on his relation to Councilman David Wayt.

Dooley is married to Wayt’s sister, therefore is his brother-in-law.

“It’s no secret that I married Councilman Wayt’s sister when he was out of the country; he was not around to object,” Dooley said in an email.

Councilwoman Vickie Kress called attention to the Dooley-Wayt relation on Facebook. “A new candidate who is the brother-in-law to a sitting councilman where they both work together in the same office doing the same job,” Kress posted on her council member page.

Dooley said their relation doesn’t mean they agree on everything.

“In-laws don’t agree on everything,” he said. “In-laws who do agree on everything, I’d like to meet those folks.”

Wayt confirmed that the two don’t always agree, especially when it comes to football and on the basketball court. More importantly, he assures voters that he would not let the relation with Dooley affect his duties as a councilman.

“I can assure you that after careful examination of the issues our town faces, my perspective has and will continue to stand on its own merits,” Wayt said. “I would not be ‘unDooley’ influenced (pun intended) by my own sense of competitiveness, nor would I compromise my process or my own integrity.”

While both are felony prosecutors for the county, Dooley said they don’t work at the same office. Dooley’s office is located in Bullhead City and Wayt works in Kingman. Dooley added that if people believe his relation to the councilman is a problem, they should speak with him or Wayt to find out more about their positions and ideas.

“I seek to serve the City because I have my own ideas on what could be most beneficial to our community,” Dooley said. “Each candidate should be judged based on their ideas and vision for our community.”