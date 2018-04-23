10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 23, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - MANHUNT ON FOR GUNMAN IN NASHVILLE CARNAGE

Travis Reinking, 29, killed four people and injured four others at a Nashville, Tenn., Waffle House, then fled after a customer wrestled the assault weapon away.

2 - 'HE WAS GOING TO HAVE TO WORK TO KILL ME'

James Shaw Jr. wrenched the AR-15 from the Nashville shooter's hands to "get myself out" and avoid being killed.

3 - ISLAMIC STATE SUICIDE BOMBER KILLS 57 IN KABUL

The attacker targeted civilians who were registering to vote, the Kabul police chief says.

4 - WHAT NKOREA HAS NOT AGREED TO DO

Despite President Trump's statement that Pyongyang has "agreed to denuclearization," Kim Jong Un makes it clear that nuclear arms remain a "treasured sword."

5 - WHO'S FRONT-RUNNER TO REPLACE PAUL RYAN

Bryan Steil, a lawyer who is a former driver for the House speaker, says he's running for the congressional seat that Ryan is leaving.

6 - WHY AMERICA IS RIPE FOR PROTESTS IN 2018

The burst of activism germinated for years before sparks like Trump's election and the Parkland shooting set it off, says Christopher Schmidt, a professor who has written about civil rights in the 1960s and the Tea Party's rise.

7 - NOTHING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT DJ AVICII'S DEATH, REPORT SAYS

Sweden's public broadcaster says autopsies reveal nothing suspicious in the 28-year-old DJ's death, and foul play has been ruled out.

8 - 'QUIET PLACE' CONTINUES TO MAKE NOISE AT BOX OFFICE

John Krasinski's thriller takes estimated $22 million over the weekend, with "Rampage" close behind.

9 - ' BOW-Z' IS MOST 'BEAUTIFUL BULLDOG'

The 2-year-old pup, who was once destined to be euthanized, wins the canine pageant in Iowa.

10 - SPURS AVOID SWEEP

Manu Ginobili scores 10 of his 16 points in fourth quarter and San Antonio holds off Golden State 103-90 to stay alive in NBA playoffs.