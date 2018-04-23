Fire causes $10,000 damage to Berk Avenue home

KINGMAN – A house in the 500 block of Berk Avenue caught fire early Monday morning and was stopped by Kingman Fire Department before it could spread to other structures on nearby property.

Four fire engines and a battalion crew were dispatched to the fire about 10 minutes after midnight and found a single-family residence and another structure on fire.

Crews immediately began a defensive attack, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said. They were told the home was empty, and that there was no electric or gas service.

Extensive overhaul and salvage work continued through the night, and the loss is estimated at $10,000.

No one was hurt during the blaze. American Medical Response, Kingman Police Department and Golden Valley Fire Department assisted in the response.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is inconclusive, but appears to be suspicious in nature. Anyone with information about the fire can contact KFD 928-753-2891.

Information provided by KFD