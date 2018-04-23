Free workshops for parents of children with special needs

KINGMAN – Mohave County Department of Public Health, Raising Special Kids, and Arizona Center for Disability Law is hosting three different workshops Thursday that talk about bullying prevention, IDEA/504 procedural safeguards for parents and understanding voting rights.

“The bullying prevention workshop helps parents understand from three perspectives,” said Christopher Tiffany, executive director of Raising Special Kids. “Those being bullied, the bully and the bystander.”

Participants from the workshop will be provided resources how to protect yourself in cyber space and how to identify bullying.

During the workshop, attendees will also learn about different resources to help parents of children with disabilities.

During the other two workshops presented by Renaldo Fowler, senior staff advocate with Arizona Center for Disability Law, he will be discussing the different voting rights for people with disabilities and the parent participation in the special education process.

“(We) provide parents with information on the rights they have as parents,” Fowler said. “(And) how parents can work with school districts with disagreements.”

The workshops are free and, if interested, registration is encouraged. Lunch will not be provided but participants can bring their own lunch. Childcare will not be provided either.

The bullying workshop begins at 9:15 a.m., IDEA/504 procedural safeguard work shop is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the voting rights workshop is from 1:45-3:15 p.m. To register for the workshops, visit www.raisingspecialkids.org.



All workshops will be at the Mohave County Admin building, 700 W. Beale Street.