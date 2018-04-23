‘I Feel Pretty:’ not so pretty after all

I wish I could say this is a feel good movie about overcoming society's burden placed on women to be the photoshopped beauty on magazine covers. But there's an irony here that does just the opposite.

Renee (Amy Schumer) is the main character who reviles the way she looks. She's kind of plump, lacking any significant facial features and very insecure about her appearance. She works for a high end cosmetics company but is relegated to some off-premise office. She longs to work at headquarters with all the models and “beautiful people.” Her only co-worker is Mason (Adrian Martinez) who is stereotyped as the introvert office drone/computer geek. Although Mason plays a small part in the entire movie, I think his portrayal in the bathroom stall is award winning.

Schumer is a comedian. There were a few quips from her throughout the film that were funny. But her attempts at playing a serious role simply fell flat. After hitting her head she believes she's become the raging beauty she always wanted to be. And with that beauty came her confidence. Insecure now? Not at all. She bounces around like the world owes her and she's doing the world a favor by even being there. With all that confidence she takes on challenges she would have sunk away from. She decides to go for a receptionist position at headquarters and is hired by Avery LeClaire (Michelle Williams). Avery's company deals in high end cosmetics and is trying to launch an affordable line for women. Avery taps into Schumer's woman-on-the-street mentality, something she herself is far removed from.

It's Schumer's new found confidence that propels her beyond her actual looks and attracts people to her. She even gets a love interest (Rory Scovel). OK, so we see how a bit of confidence can change a person for the better but Schumer tosses it all away when she starts treating her two closest friends (Aidy Bryant and Busy Phillips) the same way the 'beautiful people' treated her. The film gets a little preachy and doesn't even stay true to its own theme.

Schumer hits her head again and the magic disappears. She looks at herself in the mirror and sees herself. Not the raging beauty she once thought she was. So now she thinks no one will recognize her when in fact she's always been the same.

The movie starts with the theme of overcoming one's shortcomings: Schumer gaining confidence and pushing away the photoshopped ideals. But in the end her character is pushing cosmetics to make women feel what they aren't. Schumer should stick to comedy. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 110 long minutes. I'll graciously give it 2 out of 5 Miners.