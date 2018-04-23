Kingman Photo | Ready for Arbor Day

The Cerbat Garden Club, City of Kingman Clean City Commission and Kingman Master Gardeners hope you will join us in celebration of Arbor Day. This year’s Arbor Day tree plantings and community celebration will be 9 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited.

Cerbat Garden members and friends gathered to package 330 hackberry saplings to deliver to the area fifth graders who entered the Cerbat Garden Club’s annual Arbor Day poster contest. Awards will be give to the poster contest winners at the Arbor Day celebration. This is always a wonderful opportunity to teach children about planting trees and the history of Arbor Day. The Cerbat Garden Club also hosts preschool gardening classes at KAOL the third Wednesday of each month during the school year.



Look for the Cerbat Garden Club booth at the Fairgrounds during the Home and Garden Expo, April 20-22nd. We will be selling plants and gardening items.



The public is always welcome to join us at our meeting the second Wednesday of each month September-June from 10 a.m.-noon at St John’s Church, 1730 Kino Avenue. For more information about our upcoming garden tour, garage sale or meeting programs call 928 692-2778.