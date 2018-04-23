Kingman’s Opportunity Zones: What are they? Why will they matter?

Convincing investors that they should bring their business to Kingman because of the opportunities the City provides may be easier than ever now that Opportunity Zone Census tract nominations have been submitted by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Areas to the south and east of Kingman, including the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange site, have been designated opportunity zones. The designations could give investors incentive to bring new business to the Kingman.

Opportunity zones were created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in 2017. According to a City of Kingman press release, the zones work to stimulate long-term investments in communities like Kingman by providing tax incentives for investors.

“I think what’s going to happen is when you get an industry looking at an economic opportunity, this becomes part of your toolbox, along with other things and incentives from the state,” said Gary Kellogg, director of economic development and planning for the City of Kingman. “It becomes just one more thing in the toolbox, one more attraction point.”

Kellogg gave an example of the incentives in a document sent to the Daily Miner.

“Assume a taxpayer owns stock with a basis of $20,000, and sells the stock in 2018 for $120,000. Ordinarily, the taxpayer would recognize $100,000 of capital gain in 2018. However, under the new program, the taxpayer may defer this gain and eliminate tax on future appreciation by investing the $100,000 capital gain in an (opportunity fund) within 180 days of the sale.” Kellogg explained that as far as simplicity goes, that’s about as good as it gets. He gives the description above when people on the street ask him what it means to have designated opportunity zones.

“I think that really is the best explanation,” Kellogg said.

Incentives for investors include:

• Temporary deferrals, in which taxes on income for capital gains reinvested in opportunity funds are postponed.

• Step-up basis, where up to 15 percent of the initial gain is excluded from being taxed if the fund is held for at least 7 years, and still 10 percent if held for five years.

• Permanent exclusion, characterized by capital gains from the sale or exchange of an opportunity fund being exempt from taxation if the fund was held for at least 10 years.

• Capital gain is not eliminated, but deferred for two years.

“What it really means is people with capital gains who want to defer that tax off into the future, they can do that by reinvesting that money into buildings and industries in these zones,” Kellogg said.

Seven opportunity zones were identified in Mohave County by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Kellogg indicated that the City plans to put the designations to use in attracting investors, but that those efforts are still in early stages.

“It’s so new,” he said. “We’ve put it out there to some people we know have expressed an interest in doing something here, but it’s so preliminary. It’s really the newest thing that we have.”