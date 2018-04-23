Letter | To the community of Kingman

Thank you Kingman. My wife (Delphine) and I have stayed in Kingman in the winter months for the last 12 years. We purchased a lot with a trailer at N. Relli Lane and enjoyed the neighborhood. And the people living there. We traveled all over this great country and found people who treated us with respect and friendship.

Do to the high health insurance costs we are moving back to Canada this year.

We love Kingman and had so much fun here. So thanks to our neighbors, Kelly at performance Cycle (airport) who kept my bike tuned up and all the people we met on the road.

This is a great community and will always be remembered as a great place to live.

Thank You Kingman!

Ralph & Delphine Larson Local Residents