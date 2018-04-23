New Mexico prisoner charged in Kingman murder case nearly 11 years later

KINGMAN – Edwardo Serrato, 48, of Kingman, has been formally charged for the Dec. 25, 2007, murder of Anna Hammonds at her residence in the 4200 block of Irving Street, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Serrato is currently in prison with the New Mexico Department of Corrections on a second degree attempted murder charge in a 2011 case in which he pleaded guilty.

Serrato has now been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree armed burglary, arson and theft.

Detectives suspected Serrato, a neighbor of the 80-year-old woman, of being involved in the crime, but did not have enough evidence at the time to charge him.

Due to the continued work of MCSO investigators and Mohave County Attorney’s Office, Serrato was formally charged on April 19.

Information provided by MCSO and New Mexico Corrections Department