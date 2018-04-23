Obituary | James Lee Todd

James Lee Todd (Jim) left to be with his brothers and sisters April 13, 2018. Jim was born March 3, 1928 in Hiwassee, Arkansas to Clara and Elmer Todd he was one of 12 children. The Todd family moved to Arizona when Jim was 9 years old, it was there that he met and later married his wife Virginia Todd (Castillo). Jim and Virginia moved their family to Kingman Arizona in 1951, where Jim worked as a mechanic and then a butcher at Central Commercial Company. In 1958 Jim went to work at Ford AZ Proving Grounds as a guard, a driver then a mechanic where he worked until his retirement.

Jim was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Kingman where he was past governor and legionnaire. He was an avid outdoors man with a love for hunting and fishing and 6 decades raising and showing the finest game chickens in the tri-state area.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, mother and father Elmer and Clara Todd, brothers: Bill, Robert, Joe, Donald, and Buddy. Sisters: Inez Odle, Olive Nichols, Grace Jackson, Mary Wheeler, Barbra Ashley-Parker, and two great grandsons. Jim is survived by one sister Betty Prock of Casa Grande. Sons: Jimmylee Todd (Ricki) of Yucca David Elmer Todd of Yucca Troy Arnold Todd (Sharyn) of Six Mile Run, Pennsylvania. Daughters: Grace Ann Schrum of Kingman Cynthia Douglass (Mark) of Idaho, Marcella Lancaster (Tiger) of Kingman, 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Sutton Funeral Home on Sycamore followed by graveside at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona.