Road repairs will delay travel toward Phoenix

KINGMAN – Traveling to Phoenix, Wikieup or Wickenburg? Be sure to take extra time for travel due to the pavement repair starting today through May 3. Drivers should expect a 20 minute delay.

A pilot car will guide traffic between 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Thursday. North and southbound traffic should expect delays from north of Wikieup and north of Wickenburg.

Vehicles will be detoured on May 2 approximately 10 miles to the State Route 71 junction to allow crews to repair north and southbound lanes between mile markers 182 and 193 on US 93. Detour information will be clearly signed.

– Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.