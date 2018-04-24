10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 24, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - VEHICLE PLOWS INTO PEDESTRIANS

A van veers onto a sidewalk at a busy intersection in Toronto and strikes down passers-by, killing nine and injuring more a dozen others. The driver was in custody.

2 - SUSPECT IN WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CAPTURED

Police arrest 29-year-old Travis Reinking not far from his apartment after he hid from authorities for more than a day following the attack that killed four people in Tennessee.

3 - GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED

The former president, just days after his wife's funeral, is suffering from an infection but a spokesman says he appears to be recovering.

4 - HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT TEACHERS

An AP-NORC poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give educators a raise.

5 - MIKE POMPEO'S NOMINATION MOVES AHEAD

Trump's choice for secretary of state clears the Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation to the full Senate.

6 - DEFENSE RESTS IN COSBY TRIAL

After the 80-year-old comedian declines to testify, the sexual assault retrial is set for closing arguments.

7 - WHO'S TENDING TO BONDING BEFORE BUSINESS

Trump and Macron start off the French president's visit to the U.S. with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at Mount Vernon.

8 - FOR KATE AND WILLIAM, WAIT'S OVER

The Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a healthy baby boy — a third child for the royal couple, who is fifth in line to the British throne.

9 - WHY MOVIE MAKERS ARE SWEATING

Despite hits like "Wonder Woman," Hollywood had its worst summer in over a decade in 2017, and the industry is looking to redeem itself in the coming months.

10 - NFL DRAFT FEATURES QB CONUNDRUM

There's no clear-cut, surefire top pick quarterback in this year's draft because all the prime prospects have at least one key drawback.