10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 24, 2018

In this photo released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking sits in a police car after being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, April 23, 2018. Police said Reinking opened fire at a Waffle House early Sunday, killing at least four people. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: April 24, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - VEHICLE PLOWS INTO PEDESTRIANS

    A van veers onto a sidewalk at a busy intersection in Toronto and strikes down passers-by, killing nine and injuring more a dozen others. The driver was in custody.

    2 - SUSPECT IN WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CAPTURED

    Police arrest 29-year-old Travis Reinking not far from his apartment after he hid from authorities for more than a day following the attack that killed four people in Tennessee.

    3 - GEORGE H.W. BUSH HOSPITALIZED

    The former president, just days after his wife's funeral, is suffering from an infection but a spokesman says he appears to be recovering.

    4 - HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT TEACHERS

    An AP-NORC poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give educators a raise.

    5 - MIKE POMPEO'S NOMINATION MOVES AHEAD

    Trump's choice for secretary of state clears the Foreign Relations Committee with a favorable recommendation to the full Senate.

    6 - DEFENSE RESTS IN COSBY TRIAL

    After the 80-year-old comedian declines to testify, the sexual assault retrial is set for closing arguments.

    7 - WHO'S TENDING TO BONDING BEFORE BUSINESS

    Trump and Macron start off the French president's visit to the U.S. with an anything-but-ordinary double date with their wives at Mount Vernon.

    8 - FOR KATE AND WILLIAM, WAIT'S OVER

    The Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to a healthy baby boy — a third child for the royal couple, who is fifth in line to the British throne.

    9 - WHY MOVIE MAKERS ARE SWEATING

    Despite hits like "Wonder Woman," Hollywood had its worst summer in over a decade in 2017, and the industry is looking to redeem itself in the coming months.

    10 - NFL DRAFT FEATURES QB CONUNDRUM

    There's no clear-cut, surefire top pick quarterback in this year's draft because all the prime prospects have at least one key drawback.

