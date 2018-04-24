American muscle at Swanty Chrysler

KINGMAN – Muscle car and motorsports enthusiasts can head to Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave., from about 1:30 – 2 p.m. Thursday for an impromptu car show featuring vehicles participating in Las Vegas’ Muscle Cars at the Strip.

According to the event’s website, Muscle Cars at the Strip celebrates the automobile and the appreciation, or “love affair,” people have with them. For the past 14 years it had been called Mopars at the Strip, but will for the first time this year include Ford and GM owners and enthusiasts. Muscle Cars at the Strip runs Friday through Sunday in Las Vegas.

Food vendors will be present at the Swanty dealership for the car show.

“This is a great opportunity to view some of the muscle cars for free,” the dealership said in a press release. “We invite the locals to bring down their automobiles and share the comradery and love for American muscle.”

Information provided by Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia.