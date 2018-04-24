American muscle at Swanty Chrysler

In 1969, the Camaro got all new sheet metal, except the hood and trunk lid, but the drivetrain stayed much the same, the grille got a distinctive V shape and the headlights were inset. It looked lower, wider and more aggressive. Available in base, RS appearance package, SS performance package and race ready Z28. Engine; Z28 Solid Lifter 302 cu in claimed 290bhp, actual 350bhp. Muncie 4 speed, Disc brakes and racing suspension. In 1969 it also got the Hurst shifter and 12 bolt rear axle. 20302 Z28s made in 1969. The Z28 was built to compete in the Trans Am Championship against the likes of the Cuda AAR, TA Challenger and Boss 302 Mustang. By Sicnag (1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

  Originally Published: April 24, 2018 5:07 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Muscle car and motorsports enthusiasts can head to Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave., from about 1:30 – 2 p.m. Thursday for an impromptu car show featuring vehicles participating in Las Vegas’ Muscle Cars at the Strip.

    According to the event’s website, Muscle Cars at the Strip celebrates the automobile and the appreciation, or “love affair,” people have with them. For the past 14 years it had been called Mopars at the Strip, but will for the first time this year include Ford and GM owners and enthusiasts. Muscle Cars at the Strip runs Friday through Sunday in Las Vegas.

    Food vendors will be present at the Swanty dealership for the car show.

    “This is a great opportunity to view some of the muscle cars for free,” the dealership said in a press release. “We invite the locals to bring down their automobiles and share the comradery and love for American muscle.”

    Information provided by Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Kia.

