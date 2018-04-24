Fire department’s Eaton certified as building official

KINGMAN – Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton has achieved designation as a certified building official through the International Code Council.

Kingman Fire Department took over the building department from the City of Kingman in 2017 and had difficulty recruiting a certified building official to replace former building official Jim McErlean, Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said.

“There was a definitive need for common sense, customer service driven, decision making,” Rhoades said.

Eaton’s certification is a testament to the approach taken by the fire department, and to the challenge of making the department more effective, the fire chief said.

KFD also received the top ISO rating that makes the department more “business friendly” for commercial development, Rhoades said.

“This reputation has changed immensely in just a few months through processes that we have in place and the people delivering the service,” he said. “When people think of the fire department, they do not think about this aspect, but it goes to show that the approach we have taken as an organization over the last few years truly makes a difference.”

In other KFD news, Capt. Tanner Miller completed the process that awards the professional “fire officer” designation.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing met Feb. 12 to confer Miller’s designation, which recognizes firefighters who demonstrate excellence in seven areas of professional and technical competence.

In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

– Information provided by KFD