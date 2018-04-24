Hunter Education program graduates 32 more knowledgeable sportsmen

The Kingman team of certified volunteer Hunter Education instructors recently conducted a class at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill Range and when it was over 32 more individuals ranging in age from 9 to 77 years old graduated.

Led by Chief Instructor Jim Rich, the students attended a three-day class in which they were taught classes ranging from safe firearms handling, to knowing the rules and regulations that pertain to hunting in Arizona. One of the hunter ed staff, Jamaica Smith, is state certified to own and work raptors in Arizona. Smith is a licensed master falconer and gave a demonstration with her Harris hawk that she owns and hunts with.

Rich was assisted in the class by a team of volunteer instructors which included Annette Bravo, Jamaica Smith, Mike Thompson, John Schmidt, Cristi McReynolds, Johnnie Hoeft, Brian Powell, John Rodriguez, Tim Thibodeaux, Kevin Ward, and a new instructor from Paulden, Arizona, Linda Shoup.

“This was one of the best prepared classes of student I’ve encountered and their performance was exceptional, along with the volunteer instructor team and the cooperation of the 7 Mile Hill range staff,” Rich said.

Attesting to the knowledge of the students, the two top honor graduates of the class, Lincoln Hansen, 10 of Gilbert, Arizona, and Gavin Lawrence, 12, of Kingman, scored 100 percent on their final tests, were stellar in the classroom and in the field exercises. Both received a day of predator hunting courtesy of Kingman resident and hunter education instructor Bob Shaw.

The Mohave Arms Collectors’ Association also donated two pairs of Bushnell 10X50 binoculars to the class, and Kingman resident Peyton Waterman and Landon Ferguson of Mohave Valley won them as part of the classes Good Student Program.

In addition to the regular hunter education class which was made up of 18 youngsters and four adults, the team also graduated 10 sportsmen from the online field day program.

Rich encourages those who want to take a hunter education to go to the AZGFD website and find hunter education classes that are available.

Rich noted that there will be an online field day May 20 at the Tri-state Shooting Park in Fort Mohave.