Letter | We are teachers. We are asking for more because your child needs more

I ran across this perfect quote that talked about a Chinese lady who was ultimately executed because she took a stand for what she believed in.

“She argued that it wasn’t enough for women to just sit around and ask for equality,” said Hu Ying, a professor of Chinese literature at University of California, Irvine. “She believed you had to be willing to put your life on the line. And the fact that she really did put her life on the line is what made her words stick.”

I feel the same about this strike. It isn’t enough to just sit around and ask for equality – “Please, sir, I want some more.”

I guess I have to be willing to go on strike, even if I would never have done it on my own. I have to put my teaching life on the line to make my words mean something. Please sir, the state of education depends on this. Our kids want some more.

We will probably be castigated up and down for this strike. But people need to listen to us and do something to help.

I don’t care if we get 20 percent. What we need is for people to notice that we give our lives and our sanity for these kids. We work more hours than we ever get paid for. We pay for materials. We go the extra 12 miles. And we does not just mean teachers. It means bus drivers taking those precious, rambunctious, sometimes disrespectful children to school. It means the lunch ladies and dear para-professionals who help with reading and math and testing and potty breaks and nervous breakdowns. It also means secretaries and librarians and nurses (if we have one) and IT professionals and custodians. And it means those wonderful counselors who do ever so much more than class scheduling. We are a symbiotic group that depends on each part working at its best.

And, we are parents ourselves. We give up time with our kids so we can serve your kids. Yes, we get “summers off,” but in my district that is only about six weeks – and many of us have to take (and pay for) classes during that time – to keep our jobs.

Some of us have no choice but to be on food stamps to feed our family, especially if we are a one income family. We pay much of our paychecks for insurance – just like you. If we have a full-sized family, we may not be able to afford insurance. Very few of us have new cars, we just can’t afford a car payment.

We give our lives to help all these children. We put up with mandatory testing that takes away from our teaching time. We are tired and frazzled and still come to school to try to engage students.

We celebrate with them and cry with them. We are not babysitters. We don’t just “watch” your kids. We are there to help them grow up. We are there to help students be educated, valuable members of society. We spend a lot of time helping new teachers learn how to manage and excel in the classroom – only to see them move somewhere so they can make a living wage.

We are teachers. And we need some more.