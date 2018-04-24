Longfeather Fox to run for Council

KINGMAN – Longfeather Fox is the most recent Council-hopeful to pull a packet for office, and hopes to be a voice for everyday people while providing voters with a sense of diversity and common sense.

Fox is a lifelong Kingman resident, a product of Kingman Unified School District, and he attended Mohave Community College before attaining a political science degree from Arizona State University. He has been a structural firefighter for the Golden Valley Fire District as well as a paid-on-call firefighter for the Kingman Fire Department. Fox is currently the Hualapai Ranch manager at Grand Canyon West for the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation. He said he loves God, his wife, Kingman, baseball and good food.

Harley Pettit, SueAnn Mello-Keener, Don Vawter and Ryan Dooley have also pulled packets for Council.

Mayor Monica Gates and Vice Mayor Jen Miles have pulled packets for mayor.