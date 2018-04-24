Obituary | Kenneth L. McKee

Long-time Kingman resident Kenneth “Kenny” L. McKee passed away April 16.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan, his sons Craig (Dixie) and Bret (Susan), five grandchildren; Victoria, Lauren, Valerie, Sarah, and Trenton, and six great-grandchildren; Ivan, Violet, Tristan, Dorian, Cyrus and Jaelyn.

Born in Ajo, raised in Tucson, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in England. There he met and married Joan. They moved to Kingman so Kenny could work at the Duval Mine at Mineral Park in 1966. He later worked for the City of Kingman as a mechanic.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and all forms of motorsports.

A service is planned for 10:30 a.m. May 1 at Praise Chapel, 419 Harrison St. The family asks that in lieu of flowers any donations be made to the “For the Love of Paws” pet charity.