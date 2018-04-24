Phoenix police find unidentified toddler wandering in apartment complex

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a toddler has been found wandering in a Phoenix apartment complex and they're trying to locate the boy's family.
Police say officers responded to a complex about 7 a.m. Sunday for a report of a two- to three-year-old boy wandering in the complex.
Officers say they've been unsuccessful in locating the child's parents or relatives.
Police say the boy currently is in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Services.
