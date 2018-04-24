Prep Baseball: Vols to host Walden Grove

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team knew it would be playing in the 4A State Championship, but it didn’t know its opponent until Tuesday.

The No. 11-seeded Vols will welcome No. 22-seed Walden Grove to town at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a play-in contest at Dick Grounds Field.

Lee Williams shouldn’t have much issue with the Red Wolves as they didn’t win a game in the 4A Kino Region and finished 7-11 overall this season.

“We just can’t take them for granted,” said Lee Williams' Paul Giglio. “We’re going to go in there and play our game – just like we did against Mingus. We’re going to keep hitting the ball. We’re just really excited and we’re going to play like we play and hopefully get a win.”

The Vols definitely can't overlook their opponent, especially considering it's their first home playoff game. Lee Williams made sure it could host a play-in game Friday with a sweep of Mingus.

With a victory Wednesday, the Vols would join seven other winners from the play-in games along with teams ranked Nos. 1-8 in bracket play. The state tourney will be re-seeded according to the overall ranking of the 16 teams and be double elimination with a single-game championship.