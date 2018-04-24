Sheriff Schuster completes training on challenges MCSO must confront

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster participated in the 114th session of the National Sheriff’s Institute April 9-13 in Aurora, Colorado, joining 27 other sheriffs for training on challenges they face.

The sheriffs explored their role in providing effective leadership in such areas as public safety, criminal justice, community relations and organization effectiveness and efficiency.

The program was co-sponsored by the National Sheriff’s Association and National Institute of Corrections, a division of the U.S. Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons.

“Sheriff Schuster is a leader with vision for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hilary Burgess, director of professional development for the National Sheriff’s Association. “It is an honor to have Sheriff Schuster join the more than 2,900 graduates of the NSI since 1973.”

The NSA is a non-profit professional association based in Alexandria, Virginia, representing nearly 3,100 elected sheriffs across the nation.

The association provides management training for sheriffs and their personnel in court security, crime victim services, domestic violence, homeland security initiatives, jail operations, and traffic safety.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office