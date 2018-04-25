10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 25, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - WHICH NOMINATION IS IN PERIL

Details emerge over VA nominee Ronny Jackson's alleged misconduct, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment, as he served as a top White House doctor.

2 - POLICE ASSESS CHILLING FACEBOOK POST

The message, posted by the suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto, raises the possibility that he may have nursed grudges against women.

3 - WHO'S PUTTING TRUMP ON NOTICE

Iran's top diplomat tells the AP that if the U.S. pulls out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iran "mostly likely" would abandon it, too.

4 - SUSPECTED GUNMAN HAD TROUBLED PAST

Travis Reinking's erratic behavior began years before police say he showed up without pants at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee and killed four people.

5 - HOW MACRON'S US TRIP IS PLAYING OUT

Trump and the French president profess a sunny relationship, even as the two allies strain to bridge differences over the Iran nuclear agreement, Syria and more.

6 - PRESIDENT'S HARSH RHETORIC FADES

Trump once derided Kim Jong Un as "Little Rocket Man." Now he says the North Korean dictator has been "very open" and "very honorable."

7 - COSBY LAWYERS MAKE CLOSING ARGUMENTS

The comedian's defense team urges a jury to acquit the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault charges they say are based on "flimsy, silly, ridiculous evidence."

8 - NEW FRONTIER IN CONVENIENCE

In its latest perk, Amazon begins offering free delivery to a customer's parked car.

9 - COMEY BOOK FINDS EAGER AUDIENCE

Sales of "A Higher Loyalty," the former FBI chief's memoir, topped 600,000 copies the first week.

10 - RAPPER WALKS OUT OF PRISON

Pennsylvania's highest court orders Meek Mill freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.