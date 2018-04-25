10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 25, 2018

In this image released by the Metro Nashville Police Department, Travis Reinking poses for a booking photo on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The mentally unstable gunman suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant was arrested near his apartment Monday after hiding from police for more than a day, authorities said. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

By Associated Press

    1 - WHICH NOMINATION IS IN PERIL

    Details emerge over VA nominee Ronny Jackson's alleged misconduct, ranging from repeated drunkenness to a toxic work environment, as he served as a top White House doctor.

    2 - POLICE ASSESS CHILLING FACEBOOK POST

    The message, posted by the suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto, raises the possibility that he may have nursed grudges against women.

    3 - WHO'S PUTTING TRUMP ON NOTICE

    Iran's top diplomat tells the AP that if the U.S. pulls out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iran "mostly likely" would abandon it, too.

    4 - SUSPECTED GUNMAN HAD TROUBLED PAST

    Travis Reinking's erratic behavior began years before police say he showed up without pants at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee and killed four people.

    5 - HOW MACRON'S US TRIP IS PLAYING OUT

    Trump and the French president profess a sunny relationship, even as the two allies strain to bridge differences over the Iran nuclear agreement, Syria and more.

    6 - PRESIDENT'S HARSH RHETORIC FADES

    Trump once derided Kim Jong Un as "Little Rocket Man." Now he says the North Korean dictator has been "very open" and "very honorable."

    7 - COSBY LAWYERS MAKE CLOSING ARGUMENTS

    The comedian's defense team urges a jury to acquit the 80-year-old comedian of sexual assault charges they say are based on "flimsy, silly, ridiculous evidence."

    8 - NEW FRONTIER IN CONVENIENCE

    In its latest perk, Amazon begins offering free delivery to a customer's parked car.

    9 - COMEY BOOK FINDS EAGER AUDIENCE

    Sales of "A Higher Loyalty," the former FBI chief's memoir, topped 600,000 copies the first week.

    10 - RAPPER WALKS OUT OF PRISON

    Pennsylvania's highest court orders Meek Mill freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

