Horoscope | April 25, 2018

Birthdays: Jason Lee, 48; Renee Zellweger, 49; Hank Azaria, 54; Al Pacino, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A reserved approach will help you get things done while remaining within your budget. Don’t let anyone put pressure or demands on you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A little charm and a whole lot of drive will help you achieve what you set out to do. Observe the experts and learn as you go.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep an open mind, but don’t feel rushed to make a promise or decision that will tie up your time. Look at change realistically and do only what’s feasible and fits into your lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can make a difference if you get busy doing things to improve your environment or a cause you believe in. Your dedicated effort will be rewarded.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Use common sense when dealing with work. Concentrate on your work and getting things done on time and within budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts, and you’ll gain confidence as well as support. Networking, educational pursuits and social media will play a role in the way you get the word out and build a following.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The adjustments you need to make at home in order to balance your budget may seem a little restrictive at first, but you’ll have less stress and worry.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your ideas. Your input at group meetings or family gatherings will garner greater popularity and respect.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional problems will surface if you discuss your private life. Someone will use your vulnerability to take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make adjustments to the way you handle your personal finances. Your contribution will help you feel you have a say in matters that can influence your lifestyle and family decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider the best way to help an organization or good cause. A practical outlook and suggestions will make others pay attention.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll know what’s best for you regarding how you earn your living. A chance to advance is within reach.