KAA and Kingman staffs to discuss personnel, other transitional items

KINGMAN – After another executive session, the Kingman Airport Authority board of directors authorized its staff to work with staff from the City of Kingman on transitional items in the event the City takes over the airport and industrial park on or after May 2.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Moss ruled in favor of Kingman April 17 and gave the City immediate possession of KAA. May 2 marks the end of the 15 days Moss gave KAA to appeal the ruling.

There was some speculation that KAA could announce whether or not it would appeal at Wednesday’s board meeting, but it was not addressed.



“Things could always change,” reiterated Bob Riley, director of economic development at the airport.

The board also voted to move forward with the Fiscal Year 2017-18 audit.