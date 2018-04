I, Betty Bohn, was born November 1, 1928, to Verne and Irene Stock in Loveland, Ohio. I married my life-long love, Frank Bohn, on Christmas Eve, 1948. We had a daughter, Paula, and a son, Steve. I was an additional Mom to Rob.

I was a fifth-grade teacher in Loveland, Ohio from 1964-1973 and in Loveland, Colorado, from 1973-1990. We moved to Kingman in 1999.

“I’ve joined the caravans to take my chamber in the silent hall of death.” – William Cullen Bryant, “Thanatopsis. “