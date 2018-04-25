Prep Softball: Lady Tigers maul Parker, 11-1

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School softball team capped the regular season Tuesday with a 11-1 win over Parker in five innings due to the run rule at Southside Park.

Cassidy Hobbs led the offense with a 2-for-3 afternoon, highlighted by a two-run double. Tori Salem and Jessica Plew each drove in two runs, while Jillian Winters, Shaunti Short, Chloe Elliott and Gabi Lobue each finished with an RBI.

Plew picked up the win in her final game at Southside – yielding no earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walks.

The No. 8-ranked Lady Tigers (12-6, 9-1 2A West Region) find out what seed they earn in the 2A State Tournament at 2:30 p.m. today.

“That’s going to play out where it’s going to play out,” Academy head coach Tim Pena said. “I can’t worry about it too much. I would like to be No. 8 – that would keep us on the home side of things when we get down to the tournament.”