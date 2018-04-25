Spaghetti dinner to raise funds for Golden Valley fire victim

GOLDEN VALLEY – American Legion Post 22 of Golden Valley and the Golden Paradise Landowners are holding a spaghetti dinner 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at 5505 Highway 68 to raise funds for Shannon Pemberton, who lost her home and three dogs to a fire on April 16.

Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12, and all of the money will be given to Pemberton.

Come out and enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad and bread, and coffee and iced tea, all for a good cause.

Pemberton was taking care of her brother, who had been diagnosed with cancer, and was living in a motorhome on the property of her brother’s mobile home in the 800 block of Gila Road.

The Golden Paradise community quickly organized the fundraiser dinner to help the family recover from the fire.

“This is a united community that comes together for those in need, and the outpouring of donations has been incredible,” said Kathleen Mishler, vice president of building operations.

Golden Valley resident Linda Larsen supplied a temporary trailer for Pemberton, Staples office store printed flyers and American Red Cross, through Golden Valley resident Gwen Powell, provided funds for emergency housing.

Golden Paradise President Al Sandoval said he feels honored to be part of a “caring and responsive community that will go the extra mile” to help family, friends and neighbors.

“Hopefully in the future we can respond to other tragedies with a similar outpouring of volunteers and donations,” he said.