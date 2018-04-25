Vehicle titles can now be transferred online

PHOENIX – Basic paperwork for a basic transfer of vehicle ownership can now be processed online, eliminating the need to stand in line at the Motor Vehicle Division.

Arizona Department of Transportation has unveiled its eTitle service that gives drivers the option to complete the transaction on their personal computer, tablet or mobile device.

“Going to an MVD or third-party office can be time-consuming, so having eTitle available for basic customer-to-customer transactions simplifies the process by allowing many customers to do this online,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen.

“People go online to do their banking, pay bills, file taxes and a lot more, so expanding our digital offerings to include basic title transfers is a common-sense innovation. It’s one more way MVD is getting Arizonans out of line and safely on the road.”

A basic transfer is one in which the seller must be an individual owner, or two or more owners who have legal status. The vehicle must be titled and registered in Arizona and have no liens or brands (such as salvage title). The buyer must be an individual with an Arizona credential.

The first step is for the buyer and seller to each set up a personal account at AZ MVD Now, an online portal of ServiceArizona.com. It contains several security protocols and can’t be used by out-of-state residents.

With the transfer complete, the buyer can print a temporary registration at home as well as the temporary paper license plate to be displayed on the vehicle until the permanent plate is received. The buyer finalizes the transaction by paying applicable title and registration fees to the MVD.

– Information provided by MVD